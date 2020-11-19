Global  
 

US COVID Deaths Cross Quarter Of A Million; New Record In Daily Cases

RTTNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Daily COVID-19 infections in the United States reached a new high on Wednesday, and deaths from the viral disease crossed quarter of a million. With 1,70,003 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 11529807, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. This is for the first time t
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Quarter of a million now dead from the coronavirus

Quarter of a million now dead from the coronavirus 00:39

 According to John's Hopkins University, more than a quarter of a million people have now died from the coronavirus in the US. To put that number in perspective - that's ten times the number of people killed in an average year in car crashes.

