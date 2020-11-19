New name, gambling possibilities for Fox Sports Wisconsin via Bally's deal
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Fox Sports Wisconsin hasn’t been owned by 21st Century Fox since March 2019 and the network’s new owner announced Wednesday its regional sports networks, including the one in Wisconsin, will be rebranded using the name of casino operator Bally's Corp.
Michael J. Fox is retiring again. The beloved actor shared his decision to retire due to health concerns in his new book "No Time Like the Future". Fox has had recent health issues, including a 2018 surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spine. CNN reports that Fox was also diagnosed decades...
NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players. But how hard is their job? Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him..