New name, gambling possibilities for Fox Sports Wisconsin via Bally's deal

bizjournals Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Fox Sports Wisconsin hasn’t been owned by 21st Century Fox since March 2019 and the network’s new owner announced Wednesday its regional sports networks, including the one in Wisconsin, will be rebranded using the name of casino operator Bally's Corp.
