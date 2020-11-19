PyroGenesis Canada graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture Exchange
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF) (FRA:8PY), which designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems, and plasma torch products, has received final approval to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company’s shares, which are graduating from the TSX Venture Exchange, will be listed for trading on the TSX at the opening of markets on November 20, under its current trading symbol “PYR,” PyroGenesis said Thursday. The last day of trading on the venture exchange is November 19 (today) and the shares will be delisted when the stock commences trading on the TSX. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX. READ: PyroGenesis Canada CEO answers investor questions on the company’s iron ore pelletization torch business “It is indeed a pleasure to be able to announce today that PyroGenesis is uplisting to the most senior exchange in Canada, the TSX, this Friday,” said CEO Peter Pascal in a statement. “We are very pleased to announce this significant achievement for PyroGenesis that confirms our development and growth as a company. We also would like to thank the TSXV for providing us with the platform to grow into the company we are today, and attract a solid stable of investors." Rodayna Kafal, vice president of investor relations, added: “We look forward to this uplisting and the additional credibility that the company will gain by trading on the most significant stock exchange in Canada, which is also one of the largest in North America. We anticipate that this step change will provide PyroGenesis with greater visibility in the marketplace and access to a broader and more diverse range of international and institutional investors.” Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham
