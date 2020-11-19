Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The hottest places for millennials to live in the Valley in 2020

bizjournals Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Many millennials are taking their first steps toward home ownership on the outer fringes of the Valley, while others are happy renting in a lock-and-leave lifestyle in downtown, core areas. Click through the slideshow inside the story to see the hottest 'hoods in the greater Phoenix area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like