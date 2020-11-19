U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Spike To 14-Year High In October
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday unexpectedly showed a continued increase in existing home sales in the U.S. in the month of October. NAR said existing home sales jumped by 4.3 percent to an annual rate of 6.85 million in October after soaring by 9.9 percent to a revised rate of 6.57 million in September.
A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday unexpectedly showed a continued increase in existing home sales in the U.S. in the month of October. NAR said existing home sales jumped by 4.3 percent to an annual rate of 6.85 million in October after soaring by 9.9 percent to a revised rate of 6.57 million in September.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources