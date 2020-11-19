Global  
 

U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Spike To 14-Year High In October

RTTNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday unexpectedly showed a continued increase in existing home sales in the U.S. in the month of October. NAR said existing home sales jumped by 4.3 percent to an annual rate of 6.85 million in October after soaring by 9.9 percent to a revised rate of 6.57 million in September.
Existing Home Sales Rise 4.3 Percent in 5th Straight Monthly Gain

 U.S. home sales increased for a fifth straight month in October, but record-high house prices because of tight supply could slow momentum.
Newsmax