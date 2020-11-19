'Up is down, down is up': Trump did Russia's job for it by firing Chris Krebs, and Krebs' removal is the biggest sign of his success
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
One former NSA hacker joked that cybersecurity experts were "bored out of their minds" this year because of Chris Krebs' work to secure the election.
