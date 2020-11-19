Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I'm a 29-year-old Instagram influencer who made $17,000 in one month. Here's how I turned my love of fruit into a lucrative business.

Business Insider Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Marley Mauvais works 12-hour days trying out new recipes, filming content for social media, and producing and shipping her signature food products.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meek Mill Reflects On His Lucrative Love:Hate Relationship With Wale [Video]

Meek Mill Reflects On His Lucrative Love:Hate Relationship With Wale

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:10Published