Rudy Giuliani's hair dye trickled down his face at a wild news conference where he quoted 'My Cousin Vinny' to support his claims about the election

Business Insider Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Someone who was running the Trump campaign's feed of the presser was overheard saying, "You see f---ing Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?"
 AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost. In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani's hair dye started running down the side...

