Asia Today: Australia's Victoria hits 3 weeks without virus Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





There are two just active



And after having other states in Australia shut their borders to Victoria, the state has decided to close its border with neighboring South Australia, which is experiencing a new spike in cases.



Victoria went through a prolonged surge of the virus that saw the city of Melbourne locked down, overnight curfews imposed and bans on family gatherings and extended travel outside the city.



Australia has had 907 coronavirus deaths, but 819 have occurred in Victoria.



Friday's milestone came as Victoria established a “hard border” with South Australia that will allow only emergency or medical cases and truck drivers carrying freight to pass through. It is the first time Victoria has shut its border to any state.



South Australia was into its second day of a six-day lockdown on Friday to circumvent a potential new surge of its own.



A cluster of infections in a northern suburb of the capital city of Adelaide has seen more than 20 cases.



South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the state had learned from watching Victoria and other parts of the world.



“COVID-19 is very difficult to eradicate once it gets a foothold in a community,” Marshall said. “So we need this circuit-breaker, this breathing space for a contact tracing blitz.”



In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:



— South Korea’s MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s once hard-hit state of Victoria has gone three weeks without a new COVID-19 case for the first time since February.There are two just active coronavirus cases remaining across Victoria, according to figures released by the health department on Friday.And after having other states in Australia shut their borders to Victoria, the state has decided to close its border with neighboring South Australia, which is experiencing a new spike in cases.Victoria went through a prolonged surge of the virus that saw the city of Melbourne locked down, overnight curfews imposed and bans on family gatherings and extended travel outside the city.Australia has had 907 coronavirus deaths, but 819 have occurred in Victoria.Friday's milestone came as Victoria established a “hard border” with South Australia that will allow only emergency or medical cases and truck drivers carrying freight to pass through. It is the first time Victoria has shut its border to any state.South Australia was into its second day of a six-day lockdown on Friday to circumvent a potential new surge of its own.A cluster of infections in a northern suburb of the capital city of Adelaide has seen more than 20 cases.South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the state had learned from watching Victoria and other parts of the world.“COVID-19 is very difficult to eradicate once it gets a foothold in a community,” Marshall said. “So we need this circuit-breaker, this breathing space for a contact tracing blitz.”In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:— South Korea’s prime minister has urged the public to avoid social gatherings and stay at home as much as possible as the country registered more than 300 new virus cases for a third... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster



A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 4 days ago Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown



Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published on October 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Asia Today: Australia's Victoria hits 3 weeks without virus Australia's once hard-hit state of Victoria has gone three weeks without a new COVID-19 case for the first time since February

Newsday 42 minutes ago





