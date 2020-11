You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting



President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago