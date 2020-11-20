Global  
 

European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finances, Retail Sales Data Due

RTTNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Public sector finances and retail sales from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances and retail sales figures. The budget deficit is seen falling to GBP 29.5 billion in October from GBP 35.37 billion in September.
