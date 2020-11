You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Post-Trump World, Whither Jared and Ivanka?



As the Trump administration begins to unravel, the political lives of golden power couple Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Washington are all but over. Now the question is, what has their time in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 5 days ago Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win



Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win. According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 6 days ago Will Trump Pardon Himself?



President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race. CNN reports that Trump could use his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago