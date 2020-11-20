Inslee caps food delivery service fees, implores Congress to take further action
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday capped the fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery companies in an effort to keep restaurants from being gouged at a time when delivery services are key to their survival. Inslee limited fees on restaurant orders to 15% and total fees to 18% of a food order’s total. He also prohibited food delivery companies from cutting wages or tips for delivery drivers as a result of the capped fees. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a similar order in April directed…
