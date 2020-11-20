Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inslee caps food delivery service fees, implores Congress to take further action

bizjournals Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday capped the fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery companies in an effort to keep restaurants from being gouged at a time when delivery services are key to their survival. Inslee limited fees on restaurant orders to 15% and total fees to 18% of a food order’s total. He also prohibited food delivery companies from cutting wages or tips for delivery drivers as a result of the capped fees.  Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a similar order in April directed…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Changes at DIA: Food delivery and new parking machines

Changes at DIA: Food delivery and new parking machines 00:43

 Changes at DIA: Food delivery and new parking machines

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Want Thanksgiving Dinner Delivered to Your Door? This is How Much it Might Cost You [Video]

Want Thanksgiving Dinner Delivered to Your Door? This is How Much it Might Cost You

Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how much it will cost to have Thanksgiving delivered to your door.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:29Published
Hidden COVID fees prompt investigation by Fla. AG’s office [Video]

Hidden COVID fees prompt investigation by Fla. AG’s office

Florida patients are getting slapped with hidden COVID fees prompting a look by Florida’s top attorney. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains what patients need to know.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:26Published
Child shot during food delivery dispute [Video]

Child shot during food delivery dispute

Detroit police have arrested a woman after they say she accidentally shot her 21-month-old daughter during an argument with neighbors. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at a duplex near..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:50Published