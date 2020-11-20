Barack Obama humiliated Indian politicians in his new memoir 'A Promised Land,' a senior lawyer claimed in a new civil suit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Promised Sales for 'A Promised Land?' How Recent Presidential Memoirs Sold At Their Debut



Former president Barack Obama's new memoir sold about 890,000 copies in its first day of release. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:54 Published 21 hours ago Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News



Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:43 Published 4 days ago Former President Obama Appears On '60 Minutes'



Former President Obama has had a busy few weeks stumping for President-elect Biden in the run up to the election and now promoting his new book "The Promised Land." He sat down with CBS News' Scott.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:28 Published 4 days ago