Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia's secretary of state announces that he will officially certify Biden as the winner of the state's 16 electoral votes

Business Insider Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, will certify Biden as the winner after a risk-limiting audit of over 5 million votes cast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10

 Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning. Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Recount over. Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia [Video]

Recount over. Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia

Following a hand recount of ballots in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden maintained a 12,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:26Published
US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount [Video]

US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount

A look at the final result in the 2020 US presidential election as Joe Bidenflips Georgia to complete his win over Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden [Video]

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Certifies Biden as Winner of the Presidential Election in the State

 Georgia on Friday certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the state, according to media reports, making official Biden's win of the...
Newsmax

Biden Live Updates: President-Elect to Meet with Congressional Leaders

 Georgia’s secretary of state will formally declare President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes, dealing a...
Upworthy Also reported by •Japan Today

Georgia Recount Confirms Biden Victory

 In further setback for President Donald Trump's efforts to stem Joe Biden's White House entry, a re-count of votes in Georgia confirmed that the President-elect...
RTTNews Also reported by •Business InsiderHNGN