Georgia's secretary of state announces that he will officially certify Biden as the winner of the state's 16 electoral votes

Business Insider Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, will certify Biden as the winner after a risk-limiting audit of over 5 million votes cast.
News video: Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10

 Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning. Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...

