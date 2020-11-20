Georgia's secretary of state announces that he will officially certify Biden as the winner of the state's 16 electoral votes

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 11 hours ago Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10 Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning. Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...