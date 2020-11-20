Hawaiian Airlines partners Barclays and CPI on recovered ocean-bound plastic cards Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hawaiian Airlines and Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced a collaboration with CPI Card Group (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, to produce Second Wave™ credit cards with contactless technology and featuring a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic for its Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard® members. 👓 View full article

