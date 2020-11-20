Iconic family-run Haight Ashbury T-Shirts to close after 43 years Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Haight Ashbury T-Shirts plans to permanently close after more than four decades serving up colorful, eclectic styles that harken to the neighborhood's heyday at the heart of the counterculture movement. Founded in 1977 and previously known as Great Expectations Bookstore, the business bounced around to different locations before settling at 1500 Haight St. It has remained a staple of the neighborhood under proprietor Paul Marti and wife Julia Carpenter, catering to tourists scoping out wearable… 👓 View full article

