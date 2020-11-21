Global  
 

Economic consequences of Covid-19 on South Asia greater than healthcare challenges: Report

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020
The economic consequences of Covid-19 pandemic on South Asia are proving to be even greater than the healthcare challenges in the region, according to a report compiled by a top American think-tank.
