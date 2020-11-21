Economic consequences of Covid-19 on South Asia greater than healthcare challenges: Report
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () The economic consequences of Covid-19 pandemic on South Asia are proving to be even greater than the healthcare challenges in the region, according to a report compiled by a top American think-tank.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem hasn't used the power of state government to compel mask-wearing. The state is in the midst of a surging COVID-19 outbreak as the US girds itself for a challenging winter of combating the pandemic. Despite insistent urgings from public health experts across the...
India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months..
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 06:16Published