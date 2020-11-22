UK leader to end England's coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 2 Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )





Johnson’s office also confirmed plans to begin a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program next month, assuming regulators approve a vaccine against the virus. The government also will increase mass testing in an effort to suppress the virus until vaccines can be rolled out.



Johnson’s office said late Saturday that the government plans to return to using a three-tiered system of localized restrictions in England, with areas facing different lockdown measures based on the severity of their outbreaks. More communities are expected to be placed in the two highest virus alert categories, it said.



The government put England under a four-week lockdown that started Nov. 5. The Cabinet is to discuss the plans Sunday, and the prime minister aims to give Parliament the details on Monday, according to the statement.



The U.K. as a whole has the worst virus death toll in Europe, at over 54,700 deaths.



Johnson announced the lockdown in England on Oct. 31 after public health



