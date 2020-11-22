Global  
 

Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Food Banks In Need Of Volunteers

NPR Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Food banks get a lot of help from volunteers who make meals, distribute food to the needy and help keep things running smoothly. But in the coronavirus era, volunteers can be in short supply.
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Arizona food banks seeing more families needing help in 2020

Arizona food banks seeing more families needing help in 2020 02:30

 Arizona food banks seeing more families needing help in 2020 after being impacted by COVID-19.

