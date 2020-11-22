Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Food Banks In Need Of Volunteers
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Food banks get a lot of help from volunteers who make meals, distribute food to the needy and help keep things running smoothly. But in the coronavirus era, volunteers can be in short supply.
Food banks get a lot of help from volunteers who make meals, distribute food to the needy and help keep things running smoothly. But in the coronavirus era, volunteers can be in short supply.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources