Chase Mining gains north Queensland exposure through strategic investment in Red Fox Resources Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has completed its strategic investment in private Queensland-focused advanced exploration company Red Fox Resources Pty Limited. Under the terms of the investment, CML has the right to appoint a director to Red Fox’s board and a pre-emptive right over any further shares issued by Red Fox. Accordingly, executive chairman Leon Pretorius has been appointed as a non-executive director of Red Fox. Highlights Chase invested A$600,000 to become a 40% shareholder in Red Fox, giving CML exposure to the following: Copper-gold (± cobalt), high-grade gold and silver-lead-zinc focus; Seven wholly-owned granted tenements (EPMs) covering 900 square kilometres in two highly mineralised districts: Mt Isa/Cloncurry and Georgetown – not subject to any royalties or commissions; and Pipeline of targets for discovery of Ernest Henry-style IOCG copper-gold, Tick Hill-style high-grade gold and, large Century and Broken Hill-style zinc-lead-silver deposits. Red Fox has a skilled technical team and experienced board with a successful track record of ASX listings and achieving Queensland Government grants. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael J. Fox Is Retiring From Acting



Michael J. Fox is retiring again. The beloved actor shared his decision to retire due to health concerns in his new book "No Time Like the Future". Fox has had recent health issues, including a 2018.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago Baby red panda Scarlet makes public appearance at Detroit Zoo



Baby red panda Scarlet is now in public view at the Detroit Zoo. She is living with her mother Ash in the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:25 Published 3 days ago Casino Director Breaks Down Gambling Scenes from Movies



Casino Operations Director Dustin Boshers breaks down gambling scenes from movies, including 'Casino Royale,' 'The Hangover,' 'Ocean's 13,' 'Casino,' '21,' 'Swingers,' 'Rounders' and 'Vegas Vacation.'.. Credit: GQ Duration: 32:30 Published 3 days ago

