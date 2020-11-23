Global  
 

Mumbai buys most health covers in FY21

Monday, 23 November 2020
Mumbaikars seem to be beating Delhiites when it comes to buying health insurance amid the Covid pandemic. “States such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have always been financially aware and among the top purchasers of health insurance. But Mumbai now is our fastest growing metro in retail health insurance sales. Its growth is far higher than last year’s increase,” ICICI Lombard chief said.
