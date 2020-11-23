FDA Grants Emergency Use Approval To Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

Global  
 

RTTNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Regeneron's investigational COVID-19 antibody therapy REGN-COV2, which was administrated to U.S. President Donald Trump, has received emergency use authorization or EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the company, REGN-COV2 or REGEN-COV2, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, is the first antibody cocktail for COVID-19 to receive EUA.
