FDA Grants Emergency Use Approval To Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Regeneron's investigational COVID-19 antibody therapy REGN-COV2, which was administrated to U.S. President Donald Trump, has received emergency use authorization or EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the company, REGN-COV2 or REGEN-COV2, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, is the first antibody cocktail for COVID-19 to receive EUA.
Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus. Fred Katayama reports.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now authorized emergency use of an antibody cocktail treatment produced by Regeneron to help the immune system fight COVID-19. Drugs like this can't come fast..