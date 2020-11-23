Global  
 

Oxford vaccine shows 90% efficacy in Phase-3 trial

Hindu Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Unlike in the case of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the Oxford vaccine showed “early indication” that the regimen where a half-dose prime and a full-dose booster was used could reduce virus transmission.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020 05:07

 Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. In a...

