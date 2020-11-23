Global  
 

UK Private Sector Contracts Most Since May

RTTNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The UK private sector contracted the most in six months in November due to the fastest reduction in service sector output since May amid temporary closures among leisure and hospitality companies, flash survey results revealed Monday. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index dropped to 47.4 in November from 52.1 in October.
