Musical Instrument Retailer Guitar Center Files For Bankruptcy
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Guitar Center Inc., a retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs and rentals, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, aiming to significantly reduce its debt and continue its business amid ongoing struggles following the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which operates nearly 300 stores across the U.S., expects to complete the process before the end of this year.
Guitar Center is the largest musical instrument retailer in the US. On Saturday, the company announced Saturday it was entering the Chapter 11 restructuring process, during which it'll stay in business. Guitar Center said it expects to finish up the process by the end of the year. Guitar Center has...