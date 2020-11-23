American Express gives four local Black female entrepreneurs $25,000 grants
Monday, 23 November 2020 () American Express this week announced $25,000 grants for four Black female entrepreneurs in Portland, part of a national program that funded 100 Black women-owned businesses. The recipients also get 100 days of mentoring and business education. The program is in partnership with IFund Women of Color, an online platform that helps women of color raise capital. Business Journal reporting has shown continued disparity in capital access for Black-owned business. Here's a look at Portland's winners: Cydnie…
