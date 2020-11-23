News24.com | WATCH | Panic buying of toilet paper hits US stores again

Global  
 

News24 Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Toilet paper aisles are emptying again as Covid-19 curfews and shutdowns in states from California to New York send pandemic-weary shoppers on a new scramble for essentials.
News video: 'Supply chain is healthy': Experts say no to panic and hoard toilet paper

'Supply chain is healthy': Experts say no to panic and hoard toilet paper 00:51

 There are new concerns about toilet paper and other products disappearing off store shelves again during this second wave of the pandemic. But don't panic! Supply chain expert Dr. Seckin Ozkul says there's currently no shortage of paper products.

California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence

California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence

Another wave of panic buying has struck supermarkets across the nation as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase across North America.

Little Sign of Pre-Thanksgiving Pandemic Panic Buying in East Bay

Little Sign of Pre-Thanksgiving Pandemic Panic Buying in East Bay

The surge in COVID-19 cases has reportedly caused a new round of panic buying days before the Thanksgiving but worries about a lack of toilet paper may be overblown. John Ramos reports. (11-21-20)

Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again

Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again

Toilet paper aisles are emptying again as COVID-19 curfews and shutdowns in states from California to New York send pandemic-weary shoppers on a new scramble for essentials. Fred Katayama reports.

Panic buying of toilet paper hits US stores again with new pandemic restrictions

 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TOILETPAPER (PIX):Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again with new pandemic restrictions
