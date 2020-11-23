Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca stock drops despite evidence its experimental Covid vaccine is 'highly effective'

bizjournals Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The company's stock dropped Monday after AstraZeneca's clinical tasting results for its Covid vaccine put its effectiveness rate below two rivals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: How AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Compares To Moderna, Pfizer

How AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Compares To Moderna, Pfizer 02:09

 Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success [Video]

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
AstraZeneca Reports New Covid Vaccine is 70% Effective On Average [Video]

AstraZeneca Reports New Covid Vaccine is 70% Effective On Average

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on AstraZeneca’s latest claims that their vaccine is 70% effective on average.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News [Video]

Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain in a bull market supported by COVID-19 vaccine news

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain in a bull market supported by COVID-19 vaccine news The US stock market is still supported by upbeat over the prospect of a divided Congress, Covid vaccine news and less risk of major policy changes. Pfizer and...
Invezz