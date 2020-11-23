Global  
 

Tourism New Zealand: $12.9 billion spending gap without international visitors

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Tourism New Zealand: $12.9 billion spending gap without international visitorsNew Zealand faces a revenue gap of $12.9 billion a year without international visitors. Research for Tourism New Zealand shows that it takes 12 overnight trips from Kiwis to equal the spend of one international visitor and foreign...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Indian Origin Doctor Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit as New Zealand MP: Watch|Oneindia News

Indian Origin Doctor Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit as New Zealand MP: Watch|Oneindia News 01:05

 After A New Zealand MP took oath in Malyalam, now another one makes India super proud. Indian-origin Dr Gaurav Sharma, who was elected as a member of the New Zealand Parliament, created history on Wednesday when he took oath in Sanskrit. The 33-year-old, Dr Gaurav Sharma originally hails from...

