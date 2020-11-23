The week in bankruptcies: Mondorivoli LLC and Springs Medical Associates PC
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Nov. 13, 2020. Year to date through Nov. 13, 2020, the court recorded 102 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 16 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure…
Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Nov. 13, 2020. Year to date through Nov. 13, 2020, the court recorded 102 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 16 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure…
|
|
|
You Might Like