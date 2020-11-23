Global  
 

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Biden should toss all of Trump's 'America First' policies

Business Insider Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
"We hope they will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate 'America first' from its contents," Mattis and three others wrote.
