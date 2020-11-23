Global  
 

Jupiter and Saturn are about to appear closer in the sky than they have for 800 years, aligning as a 'double planet'

Business Insider Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest they've been in the sky since the year 1226. Here's how to see the rare conjunction event.
