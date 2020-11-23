|
Jupiter and Saturn are about to appear closer in the sky than they have for 800 years, aligning as a 'double planet'
On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest they've been in the sky since the year 1226. Here's how to see the rare conjunction event.
