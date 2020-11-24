Nifty breaks 13,000 level for first time on vaccine optimism
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Equity indices scaled a record high on Tuesday in broad-based gains, as progress on US President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and optimism around another Covid-19 vaccine helped boost investor sentiment globally. The NSE Nifty index surpassed the psychologically important 13,000 level for the first time ever and was up 0.74% at 13,021 in early trade.
