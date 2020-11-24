Global  
 

Nifty breaks 13,000 level for first time on vaccine optimism

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Equity indices scaled a record high on Tuesday in broad-based gains, as progress on US President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and optimism around another Covid-19 vaccine helped boost investor sentiment globally. The NSE Nifty index surpassed the psychologically important 13,000 level for the first time ever and was up 0.74% at 13,021 in early trade.
