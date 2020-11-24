Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles to discuss stay-home order as COVID cases rise

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials in the nation’s largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one.

An “impressive and alarming surge” of more than 6,000 new cases put Los Angeles County over a five-day average of 4,500 cases per day, said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. She declined to take action until county supervisors meet Tuesday.

If the county orders residents to stay home, it would be the first such action since mid-March when Gov. Gavin Newsom followed several counties and issued a statewide order that closed schools and severely restricted movement, except for essential workers or to buy groceries or pick up food.

Cases and hospitalizations have been rapidly rising across California in November. The state recorded its highest day of positive test results Saturday with more than 15,000. It had more than 14,000 cases Sunday. Hospitalizations have increased 77% over the past two weeks.

“At this rate, our hospitals won’t have any spare beds by Christmas time,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about the situation in his city. Medical centers are prepared to increase capacity and the city has plans in place to set up field hospitals if necessary, Garcetti said.

Newsom has issued a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for almost all state residents and urged residents to avoid nonessential travel — during what is typically the busiest travel days of the year. Anyone entering the state is advised to quarantine for two weeks.

If another stay-home order is issued, it could create a conflict for those who planned to get together for Thanksgiving. Officials have been urging people not to meet with more than two other households and to celebrate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: LA Could Issue Stay-At-Home Order Sunday

LA Could Issue Stay-At-Home Order Sunday 00:27

 LA Could Issue Stay-At-Home Order Sunday

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions

[NFA] Nearly all social gatherings of individuals from more than a single household will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
No fans allows at Cardinals games against the Rams [Video]

No fans allows at Cardinals games against the Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that their upcoming home game against the Los Angeles Rams would be closed to the public, due to COVID-19.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:29Published
Protesters rally outside LA mayor's house amid rumours he may join Biden's team [Video]

Protesters rally outside LA mayor's house amid rumours he may join Biden's team

A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti after rumours suggested he may join Joe Biden's administration.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as COVID cases rise

 'At this rate, our hospitals won’t have any spare beds by Christmas time,' said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about the situation in his city
Haaretz

Coronavirus updates: US reports 1 million cases in less than a week; Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order

 It took less than a week for the US to record a million more cases of COVID-19. Los Angeles County has announced a stay-at-home order. Virus updates.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Los Angeles Area Imposes New Stay-Home Order Starting Monday

 (Bloomberg) -- The Greater Los Angeles area, the U.S. county with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths, introduced a new stay-home order starting...
Newsmax