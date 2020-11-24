Melkior Resources increases ground at Val D'Or property in Quebec by over 370 hectares Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) has increased its ground at the Val D'Or property in Quebec, the firm told investors Tuesday. The firm's Val d'Or project comprises 120 claims, covering around 6,000 hectares (ha) and a summer till program this year identified four targets. READ: Melkior Resources brings in Barrick Gold as partner to advance White Lake project, Ontario By direct staking, the firm has now added a further eight claims, spanning 371.96 hectares. The new ground lies 7km north-east of Probe Metal Inc's (CVE:PRB) (OTCMKTS:PROBF) (FRA:3PB) Pascalis Gold Trend at its Val-d’Or East project, where Probe has had a lot of recent success, noted Melkior. Last month, Probe released expansion drilling results, including 5.9 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 9.2 metres (m), 600m south of the Former Beliveau mine, between surface and 150m depth. The company also hit 1.7 g/t of the yellow metal over 11m in the same area. Today, Melkior CEO Jon Deluce said: "We are excited to announce the addition to the Val D'Or Property at no dilution to shareholders. "IP on Target 4 is underway, and we look forward to providing an update when available. In defining our January 2021 drill targets, we are reviewing past successful programs from our neighbors in the camp to put the strongest targets forward. We will provide further details on our targets and drilling plans shortly." Melkior Resources wants to make the next major gold discovery in Canada. It has a diverse portfolio of gold and base metal projects in major mining camps in Ontario and Quebec Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources S&P 500 Movers: WFC, CXO



In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Concho Resources topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, Concho Resources has lost about.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:27 Published on October 15, 2020

