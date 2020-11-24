Pacific Empire Minerals confirms potential for gold-enriched copper mineralization at Jean Marie project, updates on this year's field season
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Pacific Empire Minerals Corp (CVE:PEMC) (OTCQB:PEMSF), the prospect generator, has updated on this year's exploration at its Worldstock, Weedon and Jean Marie projects in British Columbia, where at the latter flagship, the potential for gold-enriched copper mineralization was confirmed. In all, 27 reverse circulation (RC) holes were sunk across all three properties this year, with assays expected from Jean Marie before the end of 2020. READ: Pacific Empire Minerals hires OreQuest Consultants to design program at Jean Marie copper-gold project Rock sample assays at Jean Marie, however, have included 8.79 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 86.6 g/t silver and 1.74% copper at the newly identified Leap target. "We look forward to receiving the multi-element geochemical data from the 2020 RC drill program at Jean Marie," said the firm's chief executive Brad Peters in a statement. "Although percussion drilling at the A Zone by Cominco in 1974 encountered intriguing copper values, at that time, detailed multi-element analysis was not available. Going forward, there will be a renewed emphasis on maximizing the value of the extensive multi-element geochemical dataset we have at Jean Maire," he added. Also at Jean Marie, a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was carried out covering the majority of the property. The survey expanded upon the existing historical ground magnetic survey completed in 1973 and gave greater detail on the known areas of copper mineralization. It also highlighted additional target areas in the southern portion of the property where historical soil sampling identified copper-molybdenum in-soil anomalies. "The high-resolution magnetic survey will greatly aid the company as we continue to develop exploration targets for 2021. Results are currently being processed and will be subsequently integrated and interpreted together with geochemical datasets," added Peters. At Worldstock, ten RC drill holes totaling 1,027 metres (m) were completed during this year' field season, with one hole (starting from surface) hitting an interval of 121.92m at 0.108% copper and 0.04 g/t gold. At the Weedon property, three RC drill holes, focused on the T1 target area, were attempted, two of which intersected bedrock. A preliminary analysis of chip samples was completed on-site using the firm's portable XRF analyzer. No significant values were observed and therefore none of the chip samples were sent to the lab, said the firm. Contact the author at [email protected]
Pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field after a seven-year long ban. The pacer will return to competitive cricket with a local T20 tournament. The President's Cup T20 tournament is being organised by Kerala Cricket Association. Sreesanth features in the list of players for...
As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may..