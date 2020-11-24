Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alert: Dow Jones Industrial Average trades above 30,000 points as stocks continue to climb on vaccine hopes, Biden transition

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones Industrial Average trades above 30,000 points as stocks continue to climb on vaccine hopes, Biden transition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition 00:30

 On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the election result. However, Business Insider reports, he is still convinced he and his allies can...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Crosses 30,000: Biggest Market Drivers Tuesday [Video]

Dow Crosses 30,000: Biggest Market Drivers Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 30,000 point benchmark in intraday trading Tuesday. Here were the market's biggest drivers.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:47Published
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation [Video]

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
Dow Analyst Moves: VZ [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: VZ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon Communications os the #17 analyst pick. Despite..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Dow Average Nears 30,000 as Stocks Rally to Record High

 U.S. stocks rallied toward records as the formal start of Joe Biden’s transition joined positive vaccine news and rising stimulus odds to spur more risk...
Newsmax