Logan University partners with St. Louis County to deliver chiropractic care

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Chesterfield-based Logan University, a private chiropractic and health science school, is teaming up with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to advance chiropractic care for residents.
