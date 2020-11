You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Trudeau says Canadian border will stay closed until U.S. gets COVID-19 under control



The U.S. and Canadian border will likely stay closed past the current closure agreement which expires on Oct. 21. Credit: USA Today Travel (Domestic) Duration: 00:44 Published on October 16, 2020 Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are up



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on a Winnipeg radio station that the Canada-U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel until the United States lowers its COVID-19.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:24 Published on October 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Lack of Canadian vaccine production means others could get inoculations first: PM A lack of vaccine-production capabilities in Canada means the United States, Britain, Germany and other countries could have some of their citizens inoculated...

CP24 2 hours ago