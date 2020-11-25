Global  
 

40 Under 40 honoree: Alfredo Medina with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
As a legislative adviser with the law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Alfredo Medina provides policy and political advice to companies including Fortune 500 clients Oracle, Intel Corp. and Toyota.
