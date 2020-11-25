Global  
 

Cooking the Books podcast: How to check and fix your credit score

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Cooking the Books podcast: How to check and fix your credit scoreOPINION Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to take control of your credit score. Hosted by Frances Cook. Listen to the Cooking the Books podcast here or watch...
