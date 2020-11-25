Global  
 

Why Dow Jones topped 30,000 for the first time

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Wall Street busted through its latest milestone Tuesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time. The Dow rose 454.97 points, or 1.5%, to close at 30,046.24.
