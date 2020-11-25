Global  
 

Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Rally

RTTNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Wednesday day following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street as news about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines boosted risk appetite. The Australian market is rising for a third straight day and the Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session.
