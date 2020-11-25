Patti Payne: AML survivor returns home after bone marrow transplant, grateful for milestones Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

What’s on your gratitude list for Thanksgiving and into the holidays? In the face of life-threatening challenges Ryan Dwyer, 40, is grateful for a long list of things. Gratitude is at the very fiber of his being. This Kenmore man just underwent a bone marrow transplant for acute myeloid leukemia — his second round of this aggressive disease. He thought he beat it the first time, but learned in mid-2020 it had returned with a vengeance, and thus the more drastic treatment was needed. Dwyer… 👓 View full article

