Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Q&A: Will Twitter, Facebook crack down on Trump?

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For the past four years, President Donald Trump has enjoyed the special status of a world leader on Twitter and Facebook, even as he used his perch atop the social media pyramid to peddle misinformation and hurl abuse at his critics.

While regular users could have faced being suspended or even booted from the platforms, Trump's misleading proclamations and personal attacks have thus far only garnered warning labels.

But could his loose leash on the platforms be yanked on Jan. 20 when his successor, Joe Biden, is inaugurated?

Here are some questions and answers about what the companies have done — and not done — why Twitter’s response has been stronger than Facebook’s and what, if anything we might see from the platforms in the coming weeks and months, once their most high-profile user is no longer in the White House.

___

WHY ARE SO MANY OF TRUMP’S TWEETS LABELED?

Ever since he lost his reelection bid, Trump has been spreading falsehoods about purported election fraud and otherwise trying to delegitimize Biden’s win. For the most part, Twitter and Facebook have responded by adding what look like warning labels to his statements, gently guiding people to authoritative information.

But it’s not just Trump’s tweets. Twitter has labeled hundreds of thousands of posts since late October under its “civic integrity” policy, flagging disputed or potentially misleading posts about the election, the voting process and the results. The idea was to prevent voter suppression and premature declarations of victory — in other words, protect the democratic process in an extraordinary election year complicated by a pandemic that led to millions of people voting by mail for the first time.

On Twitter, more than 100 of Trump's tweets and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump supporter charged with assault after purposely breathing on women during pandemic

Trump supporter charged with assault after purposely breathing on women during pandemic 00:26

 A Trump supporter has been charged with assault after he was filmed purposely breathing on two women outside Trump golf club in Virginia.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes [Video]

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook, Instagram, Nazi Pages [Video]

Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook, Instagram, Nazi Pages

Selena Gomez continues to call on tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Instagram to take down hate speech and misinformation. Last night, she tagged Facebook and Instagram on Twitter, retweeting a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs [Video]

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Q&A: Will Twitter, Facebook crack down on Trump?

 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For the past four years, President Donald Trump has enjoyed the special status of a world leader on Twitter and Facebook, even as he...
SeattlePI.com

Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill

Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to veto an annual defense bill authorizing billions of dollars in...
The Verge

Censorship or conspiracy theory? Trump supporters say Facebook and Twitter censor them but conservatives still rule social media

 Trump supporters say Facebook and Twitter censored them to tip the election to Joe Biden yet research shows conservative content rules social media.
USATODAY.com