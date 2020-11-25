Five things you need to know today, and what I’m thankful for this year (hand turkey edition)

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Good morning, Cincinnati! One more day until Turkey Day. Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Former Cincinnati Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott, nine months following her arrest on federal corruption charges, but she won’t start her 18-month sentence until next year. Chris Wetterich has more. A Columbus-based manufacturer is closing its Batavia location, a move that affects…