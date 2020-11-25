St. Louis financial planning firm acquired by wealth management company
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () MAI Capital Management has acquired Greenway Family Office of St. Louis for an undisclosed price. Cleveland-based wealth management company MAI said Greenway Family Office provides planning services for its high-net worth family and business owner clients. It was founded 10 years ago by Joan Malloy. “As we continue to grow, our goal is to expand capabilities in core areas and harness the expertise that will most benefit our clients. Joan’s leadership and specialization in serving wealthy…