U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Climb To 778,000
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Fist-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended November 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 778,000, an increase of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level of 748,000.
